Pahalgam attackers were from Pak, ceasefire declared after DGMO call: Amit Shah | Top Quotes Addressing Lok Sabha over the issue, Shah said the Indian Armed forces conducted precise strikes, killing several wanted terrorists, to avenge the killing of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said India successfully destroyed terror camps in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor. Addressing Lok Sabha over the issue, Shah said the Indian Armed forces conducted precise strikes, killing several wanted terrorists, to avenge the killing of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Top quotes from Amit Shah’s speech

- On May 7, we conducted precise strikes in Pakistan and PoK based terror camps. He also said the India DGMO informed his Pakistani counterpart about the action

- Our security forces neutralised more than 100 terrorists during Operation Sindoor

- It cannot be like how it happened during Manmohan Singh's government, that terrorists come and kill us and we sit quietly...We killed terrorists who bled India under the Congress government

- Operation Sindoor exposed Pakistan, as their top military commanders and ISI officials were present in the last rites of terrorists killed in Indian strikes

- Even though we avoided targeting civilian and military establishments, Pakistan still got worked up and started attacking residential areas in India

- On 30th April, there was a meeting of the CCS, in which the security forces were given complete operational freedom. Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 and carried out between 1:04 am and 1:24 am. In this operation, nine terror sites in Pakistan were destroyed. No Pakistani civilians were killed in this attack

- Yesterday, former Home Minister Chidambaram raised a question about the proof of the terrorists coming from Pakistan... Whom does he want to save? What will he gain by defending Pakistan?... We have the proof that these three were Pakistanis. We have voter ID numbers of the two of them... The chocolates recovered from them are made in Pakistan... The former Home Minister of this country is giving a clean chit to Pakistan. If they were not Pakistanis, then Chidambaram is also raising the question as to why Pakistan was attacked... 130 crore people are watching their conspiracy to save Pakistan

- Yesterday, they (Congress) were raising questions about why there was no war....Today, PoK exists only because of Jawaharlal Nehru...In 1960, they gave 80 per cent of the Indus waters to Pakistan....In 1971, during the Simla Agreement, they (Congress) forgot about PoK. If they had taken PoK then, we would not have to carry out attacks on camps there now

- Pakistan is Congress's mistake. If they had not accepted partition, there would have been no Pakistan today

- Today, China is in UN Security Council, and India is not. Modi ji is trying his best to get India to become a part of the UN Security Council. Jawaharlal Nehru's stand is responsible for this...When our jawans were facing Chinese soldiers in Doklam, Rahul Gandhi was holding a meeting with the Chinese ambassador...This love for China has passed down three generations from Jawaharlal Nehru, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi

- They (opposition) were asking yesterday where the perpetrators of Pahalgam went... Those who were hiding during your tenure are being searched and killed today... At least 100 people have been killed by our forces... On May 7, our job was completed at 1.26 am... This is not Manmohan Singh's government; we will not sit quietly and send dossiers... On 9th May, 11 of Pakistan's air bases were destroyed... Attack on eight of the air bases was so precise that it shook Pakistan's air defence system