Pahalgam attackers were from Pak, ceasefire declared after DGMO call: Amit Shah | Top Quotes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said India successfully destroyed terror camps in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor. Addressing Lok Sabha over the issue, Shah said the Indian Armed forces conducted precise strikes, killing several wanted terrorists, to avenge the killing of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.
Top quotes from Amit Shah’s speech
- On May 7, we conducted precise strikes in Pakistan and PoK based terror camps. He also said the India DGMO informed his Pakistani counterpart about the action
- Our security forces neutralised more than 100 terrorists during Operation Sindoor
- It cannot be like how it happened during Manmohan Singh's government, that terrorists come and kill us and we sit quietly...We killed terrorists who bled India under the Congress government
- Operation Sindoor exposed Pakistan, as their top military commanders and ISI officials were present in the last rites of terrorists killed in Indian strikes
- Even though we avoided targeting civilian and military establishments, Pakistan still got worked up and started attacking residential areas in India
- On 30th April, there was a meeting of the CCS, in which the security forces were given complete operational freedom. Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 and carried out between 1:04 am and 1:24 am. In this operation, nine terror sites in Pakistan were destroyed. No Pakistani civilians were killed in this attack
- Yesterday, former Home Minister Chidambaram raised a question about the proof of the terrorists coming from Pakistan... Whom does he want to save? What will he gain by defending Pakistan?... We have the proof that these three were Pakistanis. We have voter ID numbers of the two of them... The chocolates recovered from them are made in Pakistan... The former Home Minister of this country is giving a clean chit to Pakistan. If they were not Pakistanis, then Chidambaram is also raising the question as to why Pakistan was attacked... 130 crore people are watching their conspiracy to save Pakistan