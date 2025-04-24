Pahalgam attack: Congress calls for probe into security lapses, to hold nationwide candle march on Friday The Congress Working Committee on Wednesday strongly condemned the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives and left over 20 injured, calling it a "cowardly and premeditated assault" on the values of the Republic, and demanded a thorough investigation into possible security lapses.

New Delhi:

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and strong condemnation over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists and left more than 20 others critically injured. In a resolution passed by the CWC, the party extended condolences to the bereaved families and expressed full solidarity with them during this moment of profound grief.

The Congress termed the attack a “cowardly and premeditated act of terror” allegedly orchestrated by Pakistan, and described it as a direct assault on the values of the Republic. Calling the targeted killing of Hindu civilians a deliberate provocation, the Congress urged people to maintain peace despite the grave provocation. The party reiterated its long-standing commitment to fight cross-border terrorism with unity and resolve.

In a mark of solidarity, the Congress announced it will hold a nationwide candlelight march on Friday, April 25 at both state and district levels to honour the victims and stand united against terrorism. The announcement was made by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, who appealed to citizens across the country to join the peaceful protest.

Tribute to local heroes, demand for probe

The CWC also paid tribute to local horsemen and tourist guides, including one who was martyred while trying to protect visitors. Their sacrifice, the party said, embodies the spirit of India—marked by selflessness, humanity, and unity.

The resolution raised serious concerns about security lapses in Pahalgam, considered a high-security zone under a three-tier arrangement and directly governed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The party demanded a detailed and impartial investigation into the security breaches and institutional failures that led to the attack.

Focus on Amarnath Yatra and livelihoods

With the annual Amarnath Yatra approaching, the Congress called for immediate implementation of robust and transparent security measures. It also stressed the need to protect not only pilgrims but also the livelihoods of Jammu and Kashmir residents dependent on tourism.

Criticism of BJP’s handling of discourse

The Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using its official and affiliated social media platforms to spread mistrust, division, and polarisation in the wake of the tragedy. “This is a time for unity, not political opportunism,” the party said.