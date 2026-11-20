China has not yet responded to India's request for information about a US-manufactured GoPro camera recovered from the terrorists involved in last year's Pahalgam massacre, National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Rakesh Aggarwal said on Friday. He confirmed that investigators had gathered forensic evidence linked to the device and were continuing to examine its origins and supply chain.

The camera, recovered after the three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Dachigam forests in July 2025, has opened a new line of investigation into the international network supplying equipment to Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Investigators are trying to establish how a device originally shipped to an authorised commercial distributor in China eventually reached the terrorists.

China yet to respond to India's request on GoPro camera

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Aggarwal said the agency was still waiting for a response from Chinese authorities regarding the camera.

"We have not received any reply so far… But we have some forensic evidence," he said when asked whether China had communicated with India about the device.

During the investigation, the NIA approached US-based manufacturer GoPro Inc to trace the camera's origin and determine where it had been sold. According to officials familiar with the investigation, the company informed the agency that the specific device had originally been shipped to an authorised commercial distributor in China.

Investigators are now trying to establish how the camera moved from the Chinese distributor to LeT handlers. Officials are examining the possibility that the devices were procured by the Pakistan Army and subsequently supplied to terror groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

Since India does not have a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with China, requests for information in such cases are being pursued through diplomatic channels.

Terrorists increasingly using cameras to record attacks

The recovery of the high-tech camera has drawn attention to the equipment and logistical networks supporting terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials said terror groups in the Union territory have increasingly been using body-worn and tactical cameras to record ambushes, which can later be used for propaganda and psychological warfare.

Investigators believe tracing the supply chain could help uncover vulnerabilities, or possible complicity, in underground networks that funnel funds, hardware and tactical equipment across borders to anti-India terror groups.

The NIA is therefore examining not just the camera's original point of sale but also the route through which it reached the terrorists.

Pahalgam massacre killed 26 people, led to Operation Sindoor

The Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22, 2025, when terrorists opened fire on tourists in the Baisaran meadows, killing 26 people, most of them tourists.

The massacre prompted New Delhi to launch Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled territories, including major camps belonging to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The three terrorists involved in the attack were subsequently killed in an encounter with Army special forces in the Dachigam forests on the outskirts of Srinagar in July 2025. The GoPro camera was recovered from them during the operation.

Officials also pointed out that at least two AK-47 rifles recovered from the Baisaran attack site, along with another recovered from the Dachigam encounter site, had originated in China.

Investigators trace terrorists' escape route after Pahalgam attack

The investigation has also examined how the three terrorists managed to escape after carrying out the massacre.

According to preliminary findings, they fled through the Pahalgam jungles and likely escaped in a vehicle, taking advantage of a window of nearly 40 minutes before security forces could fully understand the scale of the attack.

A vehicle bearing a Shopian registration number was spotted on a road leading out of Pahalgam. However, investigators were unable to trace its subsequent movement as several CCTV cameras along the route were not functioning.

NIA chargesheets LeT and six individuals in Pahalgam case

The NIA has filed a chargesheet against the LeT outfit and six individuals in connection with the attack. Those named include the three terrorists killed in the Dachigam encounter: Faisal Jatt alias Suleman, Habeeb Tahir alias Chottu and Hamza Afghani.

The chargesheet also names self-styled LeT commander Sajid Jatt, also known as Sajid Jutt. Two local residents, Bashir Ahmad Jothatd and Parvaiz Ahmad, have also been named for allegedly providing food and shelter to the terrorists for five hours a day in the period leading up to the attack.

Investigators are continuing to examine whether additional operatives were involved in the conspiracy behind the massacre.

(With inputs from PTI)

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