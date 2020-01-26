Padma Shri to Adnan Sami: Digvijaya breaks ranks with Congress, says happy with govt decision

Image Source : FILE Digvijaya breaks ranks with Congress, says happy with govt decision

Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Sunday praised singer Adnan Sami for getting Padma Shri and targetted the Modi government for the amended Citizenship law. Giving Sami's example, the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan questioned that if the government can grant citizenship to a Pakistani Muslim then what is need to bring citizenship law. Adnan Sami, who was granted Indian Citizenship in 2016, has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Singh said: "I was criticised for recommending citizenship to Adnan Sami. I'm happy that he got citizenship&Padma Shri. If govt can grant citizenship to a Pakistani Muslim, what is need to bring CAA? It has been implemented to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims."

Earlier today Digvijaya Singh tweeted: "Congratulations to all Padma Awardees. I am very happy that Adnan Sami famous singer and musician and Pakistani Muslim immigrant has also been given Padma Shri. I had also recommended his case to GOI for giving him Indian Citizenship. He was given Indian Citizenship by Modi Govt."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam objected Union government's move honouring Adnan Sami with Padma Award. The Congress leader said that Adnan was a Pakistani, despite having Indian Citizenship. The decision to award Padma Shri to Singer has shocked the nation, he said.

“Adnan Sami may be a great singer, but he is of Pakistani-origin. At a time when there is hostility with Pakistan, the decision to award Adnan Sami, despite him being an Indian citizen, has shocked the people of the country," Nirupam said.

However, the Congress on Sunday hit out at the Modi government over bestowing the Padma Shri on singer-musician Adnan Sami and asked why Kargil War veteran Mohmmad Sannaullah was declared a foreigner through the NRC for Assam, while the son of a Pakistan Air Force pilot has been conferred with one of India's highest civilian honor.

