Padma awards 2027 nominations open: Recognising excellence ahead of Republic Day

New Delhi:

The Government of India has kicked off nominations for the prestigious Padma Awards, set to be announced on Republic Day 2027, starting today to honor exceptional achievements across diverse fields. Nominations and recommendations must be submitted online via the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal at- https://awards.gov.in, with the deadline fixed at July 31, 2026, ensuring a structured and accessible process for public participation.

Award categories and historical significance

The Padma Awards comprise three tiers- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri-among India's highest civilian honors, instituted in 1954 and traditionally conferred annually on Republic Day. They recognize "work of distinction" in areas like art, literature, education, sports, medicine, social work, science, engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry, with no distinctions based on race, occupation, position, or sex.

Eligibility rules and exclusions

All citizens qualify, including self-nominations, but government servants (except doctors and scientists) and PSU employees are ineligible to maintain focus on non-official contributions. The government emphasises transforming these into "people's Padma," urging nominations for women, weaker sections, SCs, STs, divyang persons, and grassroots selfless servers, with detailed formats and an 800-word citation required on the portal.

Submission guidelines and resources

Nominations demand comprehensive details highlighting the nominee's achievements, available under "Awards and Medals" on the Ministry of Home Affairs site (https://mha.gov.in) and Padma Awards Portal (https://padmaawards.gov.in). Statutes and rules are also portal-accessible, promoting transparency in this multi-tiered selection by a reconstituted Padma Awards Committee, culminating in approvals by the Prime Minister and President.