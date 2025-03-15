Padma Awards 2026 nominations open: Last date July 31, here's how to apply Nominations for the Padma Awards 2026 are now open, with the last date set for July 31, 2025. Submit applications online at awards.gov.in. Know about eligibility, nomination guidelines, and the People's Padma initiative recognising grassroots achievers.

The process for nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards 2026 has officially begun, with the last date set as July 31, 2025, the government announced on Saturday. These prestigious civilian awards—Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri—recognise individuals for their exceptional achievements and distinguished service across various fields.

According to an official statement, all nominations and recommendations must be submitted online only through the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal (awards.gov.in).

Padma Awards: Honoring Excellence Since 1954

Instituted in 1954, the Padma Awards are among India’s highest civilian honors. Announced annually on the eve of Republic Day, they aim to recognize “work of distinction” across various fields, including:

Art, Literature & Education

Sports & Medicine

Social Work & Public Affairs

Science & Engineering

Trade & Industry

Civil Service & Other Disciplines

The awards are open to all individuals, regardless of race, occupation, position, or gender. However, government servants, including those employed in PSUs, are not eligible, except for doctors and scientists.

‘People’s Padma’: Recognizing Unsung Heroes

Since the Narendra Modi government took office in 2014, the Padma Awards have been redefined to honor unsung heroes—ordinary individuals making extraordinary contributions to society. This initiative, dubbed the “People’s Padma”, has brought national recognition to grassroots achievers.

Call for Nominations: Recognizing Diverse Talent

The government has urged citizens to actively participate in the nomination process by recommending individuals from diverse backgrounds, especially:

Women achievers

Members of weaker sections of society

SC/ST communities

Persons with disabilities (Divyang individuals)

Individuals engaged in selfless social service

Self-nominations are also encouraged to ensure that deserving candidates do not go unrecognized.

Submission Guidelines & Portal Access

Nominations must include all relevant details, including:

A citation (maximum 800 words) describing the nominee’s achievements and contributions in their respective field.

Supporting documents as required in the prescribed format available on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal.

More information, including award statutes and rules, can be accessed under the “Awards and Medals” section on the Ministry of Home Affairs website (mha.gov.in) and the Padma Awards Portal (padmaawards.gov.in).