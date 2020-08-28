Image Source : FILE Online nominations for Padma Awards 2021 to remain open till September 15

The government on Friday announced to keep nominations for Padma Awards 2021, the highest civilian awards of the country, open till September 15 this year. According to a press release from the ministry, Online nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards will be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2021 and have started from 1st May 2020. The last date for nominations for Padma Awards is 15th September 2020.

The ministry said that the nominations/recommendations for the prestigious Awards will be received online only on the Padma Awards portal https://padmaawards.gov.in

The Padma awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country.

Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.

The awards seek to recognise 'work of distinction' and are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements or service in all fields or disciplines, such as, art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry etc.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for Padma awards.

The government is committed to transform Padma awards into "people's Padma" and all citizens are therefore requested to make nominations and recommendations including self-nomination, the statement said.

The nominations or recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above said Padma portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements or service of the person recommended in her or his respective field or discipline.

This year, so far, 8,035 registrations have been made on the portal against which 6,361 nominations and recommendations have been completed, it said.

The home ministry has requested all central ministries, departments, states and UT governments, Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awardees, institutes of excellence that concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognised from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs and STs, divyang persons and persons who are doing selfless service to the society.

Further details in this regard are available under the heading 'Awards and Medals' on the website of Ministry of Home Affairs.

(With inputs from agencies)

