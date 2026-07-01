Ozone pollution spreading across India, Delhi-NCR emerges as prime hotspot: CSE report

New Delhi:

Ground-level ozone, an invisible but highly harmful air pollutant, is emerging as a year-round public health and climate challenge across India's cities, a new analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said. Based on six years of data from 25 cities, the analysis said that ozone pollution is no longer confined to isolated summer spikes or a handful of northern urban centres. Rather, it has spread across regions, with prolonged exposure becoming increasingly common in both inland and coastal cities.

“Our analysis reveals that rising ground-level ozone and prolonged exposure windows are transforming India’s localised, winter-time particulate problem into a year-round, transboundary crisis that peaks during the summer across all regions. Ozone is damaging public health, agricultural productivity and regional climate systems. As a climate pollutant, ozone traps heat in the air, which raises temperatures and causes even more ozone to form, creating a dangerous feedback loop,” Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, CSE and the lead researcher and author behind the CSE analysis, told DownToEarth.

The analysis by the CSE, covering the period from 2021 to 2026, identifies Delhi-NCR, which also sees high air quality index (AQI) nearly throughout the year mainly due to high concentration of fine particulate matter such as PM2.5 and PM10, as the country's largest regional ozone hotspot.

Delhi-NCR emerges as prime ozone hotspot

As per the CSE analysis, Delhi-NCR has emerged as the country's most persistent ozone hotspot. The Delhi-NCR region has exceeded the national eight-hour standard on every day of the 71-day study period.

Moreover, within Delhi, nearly nine monitoring stations on average recorded violations each day, while several NCR locations, including Greater Noida, Noida and Ghaziabad, consistently reported elevated ozone levels.

The CSE analysis said that the Delhi-NCR recorded 46 nights with ozone exceedances during the study period, followed by Bengaluru, Bhopal, Patna and Muzaffarpur.

List of cities recording ozone footprint

Apart from Delhi-NCR, Mumbai also displayed an even stronger pattern of persistent nighttime ozone, a phenomenon linked to atmospheric conditions that trap pollutants close to the ground.

The report also pointed to a significant geographical shift in the pollution pattern. While ozone has long been associated with northern India, cities in southern and western India are now recording worrying trends.

The report suggested that Mumbai displayed a near year-round ozone footprint, with repeated episodes from January to April and again during November and December. Apart from this, Chennai also recorded the highest episodic ozone concentration among all cities studied, while Bengaluru showed expanding geographical spread and longer periods of exposure.

Moreover, Bhopal recorded the longest average daily exposure, with ozone remaining above safe limits for nearly 17 hours. Lucknow came next with more than 16 hours of exposure, while Mumbai and Bengaluru each experienced elevated ozone for almost 16 hours daily. The report also said cities such as Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, too, are witnessing alarming levels of exposure.

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