Friday, April 30, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Oxygen plant worker dies in cylinder explosion in UP's Kanpur

Oxygen plant worker dies in cylinder explosion in UP's Kanpur

The incident occurred when cylinders of the Royal Children Hospital were being refilled at the oxygen plant in the Dada Nagar factory area, ACP Vikas Kumar Pandey said, adding the deceased was identified as Murad Ali.

PTI PTI
Kanpur Published on: April 30, 2021 16:10 IST
Oxygen plant, plant worker death, cylinder explosion, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur, coronavirus pandemic, c
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Oxygen plant worker dies in cylinder explosion in Kanpur.

 

A 35-year-old worker at an oxygen plant was killed and two others injured after a cylinder exploded during the refilling process in Kanpur on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred when cylinders of the Royal Children Hospital were being refilled at the oxygen plant in the Dada Nagar factory area, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vikas Kumar Pandey said, adding the deceased was identified as Murad Ali.

The injured men- Ajay, a supervisor at the unit and Hariom, a hospital employee- were being treated at a hospital.

“They are in a stable condition now,” the officer said.

Also Read: India records 3,86,452 new COVID cases, 3498 deaths in 24 hours, active cases near 32 lakh

Also Read: Delhi reports 395 COVID deaths, 24,235 new cases in 24 hours

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X