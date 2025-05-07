Owaisi welcomes surgical strikes in Pakistan: 'Another Pahalgam never happens again' Operation Sindoor: Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Jaish-e-Mohamad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi welcomed the military strikes carried out by Indian armed forces on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. He said that the 'Pakistani deep state' must be taught a tough lesson so that another Pahalgam never happens again.

Owaisi has been consistently criticising Pakistan since the Pahalgam terror attack, strongly condemning its support for terrorism and holding it responsible for the violence in the region.

'Welcome surgical strikes'

In an X post, Owaisi said, "I welcome the surgical strikes carried out by our defence forces on terror camps in Pakistan. The Pakistani deep state must be taught a tough lesson so that another Pahalgam never happens again. Pakistan's terror infrastructure must be completely destroyed. Jai Hind!"

India launches 'Operation Sindoor'

The Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday (May 7) launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, carrying out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed, said an official statement from the Minister of Defence.

Altogether, nine sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution, said MoD. Further, as per the Ministry, these steps come in the wake of the "barbaric" Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.

India targets JeM, LeT headquarters in Pakistan's Punjab

Indian forces targeted the headquarters of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba groups in the missile attacks against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday. Among the nine sites targeted are the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur and the LeT’s in Muridke, both in Pakistan Punjab.

India has categorically stated that its actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature and that no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India’s action comes two weeks after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the Defence Ministry said in a statement

“India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution," it said.

