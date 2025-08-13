Owaisi warns Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif over Indus Waters Treaty remarks: 'BrahMos hai humare paas' Referring to India's long-range, supersonic missile, Owaisi said, "BrahMos hai humaare paas (We have BrahMos)," and added that Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif was in a swimming costume when he received news that nine airbases had been hit.

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over his threat to India on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), saying that the Pakistani leader "should not talk nonsense" and added a BrahMos warning.

Referring to India's long-range, supersonic missile, Owaisi said, "BrahMos hai humaare paas (We have BrahMos)" and added that Sharif was in a swimming costume when he received news that nine airbases had been hit.

Owaisi says Shehbaz Sharif should not talk nonsense

Asaduddin Owaisi said Shehbaz Sharif should not talk such nonsense, as he is a country's Prime Minister, and such language will not affect India.

"The government has kept the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. Instead of mending your ways, you are threatening us. Such threats won't work. Enough is enough," Owaisi told the media.

Earlier in the day, Shehbaz Sharif said India would not be allowed to snatch "even one drop" of water belonging to Pakistan, amid tensions between the two neighbours.

A day after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, India took a series of punitive measures against Pakistan that included putting the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in "abeyance". Pakistan has repeatedly warned that any interference to stop the water would be treated as an act of war.

Here's what Shehbaz Sharif had said

"I want to tell the enemy today that if you threaten to hold our water, then keep this in mind that you cannot snatch even one drop of Pakistan," Prime Minister Sharif said while addressing a ceremony.

He warned that if India attempted such an act, "You will be again taught such a lesson that you will be left holding your ears."

A day earlier, former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari termed the IWT's suspension an attack on the Indus Valley Civilisation and said the nation would not back down if New Delhi forced it into war.

Islamabad would destroy any dam if it cut off water flow: Munir

In an address to the Pakistani diaspora in Tampa, Florida, Army Chief Asim Munir reportedly said Islamabad would destroy any dam if it cut off water flow to Pakistan.

"We will wait for India to build a dam, and when they do so, we will destroy it," he was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper. "The Indus River is not the Indians' family property. We have no shortage of resources to undo the Indian designs to stop the river."

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

