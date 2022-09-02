Will INS Vikrant give PM courage to speak about China occupying 10 villages: Owaisi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Owaisi said that India should have more ships but can't because PM Modi has destroyed country's economy.

Owaisi targets Modi on INS Vikrant's commission: On a day when the entire country witnessed the commissioning of INS Vikrant and the launch of a new naval ensign, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned whether PM Narendra Modi has the courage to speak up about China, which has occupied 10 villages of our territory.

"I also hope this INS Vikrant will give PM Modi the courage to speak up about China which has occupied 10 villages of our territory. Hope the INS will give him enough strength to take China's name in the parliament," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Owaisi added: "While INS Vikrant was launched, we also have to think that we need a 3rd carrier aircraft but he (PM Modi) is not giving permission. That is because he has destroyed the economy of country and has no money. We need 200 ships, but only have 130," AIMIM chief A Owaisi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India's first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Friday, which put India into a select league of countries with domestic capability to build such large war ships.

The Prime Minister commissioned the carrier, built at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore, at a function organised at the Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi. With the commissioning of Vikrant, India joined a select group of nations having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier.

PM Modi unveiled a plaque to mark the induction of INS Vikrant, named after its predecessor that played a crucial role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, into the Navy. The carrier is equipped with state-of-the-art features. During the event, PM also unveiled the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past. The new insignia represents the rich Indian maritime heritage.

Also Read: INS Vikrant: PM Modi commissions largest ship ever built in India's maritime history

Latest India News