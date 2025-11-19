Owaisi slams Delhi blast accused Dr Umar Nabi's 'suicide bombing' video: 'This is terrorism and nothing else' AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi strongly condemns a viral video of Delhi blast accused Umar Nabi as the probe uncovers a new educated terror module. Owaisi also raised a question on major security lapses and dismisses any religious justification for terrorism.

New Delhi:

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly criticised an undated video of Delhi blast accused Dr Umar Nabi is heard justifying suicide bombings as "martyrdom" and describing the concept as "misunderstood". Owaisi dismissed Umar's claims and stressed that suicide is strictly forbidden in Islam and that killing innocent people is a grave sin. He said acts like these amount to terrorism and leave no room for reinterpretation.

The AIMIM president also expressed serious concern over the timing and nature of the module. Recalling Operation Sindoor and Mahadev, he highlighted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had informed Parliament that no Kashmiri youth had joined terror groups in the previous six months. "Where did this group come from then? Who is accountable for the failure to detect this group?" Owaisi questioned.

Umar Nabi's remarks surface after deadly Delhi blast

The video, now circulating on social media, shows Umar speaking at length about suicide attacks. In the clip, he is heard saying, "One of the very misunderstood concepts is the concept of what has been labelled as suicide bombing. It is a martyrdom operation... known in Islam. Now, there are multiple contradictions; there are multiple arguments that have been brought against it."

On November 10, a Hyundai i20 being driven by Umar exploded near the Red Fort Metro station, killing 13 people and injuring 20 others. The investigation later revealed Umar's links to a massive explosive recovery in Faridabad. Agencies say he was part of a newly emerged terror module that included highly educated individuals, including doctors.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

A new face of terrorism emerges

Investigators and security experts have pointed to Umar's polished English and calm articulation in the viral video as signs of a disturbing trend. The profile of an educated, radicalised and strategically minded extremist is being described as a new and worrying face of terrorism in India. However, his interpretations of religious teachings have been challenged by several voices within the Muslim community, rejecting the narrative he attempted to build.

Delhi car blast

It is to be noted here that a high-intensity blast in a parked Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort Metro Station on November 10, which left at least 13 people dead, injuring over 20 and gutting several vehicles. The explosion triggered a fire that quickly spread to nearby cars. The incident occurred near Gate Number 1 of the station. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet has termed the car blast near the Red Fort as a "terrorist incident", expressing grief over the loss of lives and directing that the investigation be pursued with utmost urgency to bring the perpetrators, collaborators and their sponsors to justice at the earliest. The government has directed investigating agencies to deal with the case with "utmost urgency and professionalism" to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice without delay.

ALSO READ: Delhi blast: Bomber calls suicide attack a 'martyrdom operation' in pre-blast video