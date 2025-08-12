Owaisi shuts down Pakistan Army chief's nuclear bluff: Asim Munir a 'sadakchaap aadmi' AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi called Pakistan's Asim Munir ‘sadakchaap aadmi’ after the army chief made a nuke threat.

New Delhi:

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, hitting out at Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, called him a “sadakchaap aadmi,” shutting down his nuclear bluff from US soil. "Pakistan Army Chief's words and his threats are condemnable. What's unfortunate is that this is happening from the US, which is India's strategic partner. He is speaking like a 'sadakchaap admi'... We also need to understand that with the constant threat we will have from the Pakistani Army and their deep state, we will have to increase our defence budget so that we can stay prepared,” said the AIMIM leader.

WATCH: Owaisi shuts Pak's rant

What did Asim Munir say?

This comes after the Pakistan Field Marshal threatened that “if Pakistan goes down, it would take half the world down with it”.

"We are a nuclear nation, if we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us," Munir reportedly said at a retirement function of General Michael Kurilla, who is the outgoing commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), in Florida's Tampa.

"We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does so, phir 10 missile sey faarigh kar dengey [we will destroy it with 10 missiles]. The Indus river is not the Indians' family property. Humein missilon ki kami nahin hai, al-Hamdulillah [we have no shortage of missiles, Praise be to God]," Munir reportedly added.

Moreover, he also mentioned Pakistan's reported plans on how it would commence the nuclear attacks on India.

"We'll start from India's East, where they have located their most valuable resources, and then move westwards," Munir said.

"I am going to use a crude analogy to explain the situation," he continued. "India is shining Mercedes coming on a highway like Ferrari [sic], but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?" he reportedly said.

India hits back

On Pakistan's rant, India hit back saying it will not give in to nuclear blackmail, and will continue to take all steps necessary to safeguard the national security.

"Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan's stock-in-trade. The international community can draw its own conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks, which also reinforce the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

"It is also regrettable that these remarks should have been made from the soil of a friendly third country," he added.