Owaisi schools Pakistan over its operation's name, calls out Pakistani army for misquoting Quran

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi strongly condemned Pakistan’s military operation named 'Bunyan Al-Marsous', criticising its invocation of Quranic verses to justify aggression. Addressing a gathering at the Urdu Journalists Award Ceremony held at Fateh Maidan Press Club in Hyderabad, Owaisi lashed out at Pakistan for its continued hostility toward India and for misusing religious scriptures for war narratives.

Referring to the operation's name, Owaisi said, 'Bunyan Al-Marsous' is taken from verse four of Surah As-Saff in the Quran. It speaks about standing firm like a solid wall in the path of Allah. But in verse two of the same Surah, Allah questions those who say things they do not act upon. This clearly shows the hypocrisy of invoking such a verse while committing acts of violence."

He criticised Pakistan's double standards, questioning its actions during the Bangladesh Liberation War. “When they were firing bullets at Bengali Muslims in East Pakistan, had they forgotten about being a wall of steel?” he asked.

Owaisi also addressed the broader context of Pakistan's actions post-partition. “Those who wanted to break away from us and did so 75 years ago have consistently tried to weaken India. They’ve promoted Hindu-Muslim divisions and fueled unrest. The ones who caused mischief left, while those who believed in peace stayed. That’s the truth,” he stated.

Expressing concern over recent cross-border terrorism incidents, Owaisi highlighted the continuous attacks along India's borders, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. “Drones are being sent from across the border, and recent attacks have caused grave loss of life. It’s very painful to know that around 16 people died in Poonch,” he said.

He also mentioned the tragic death of Raj Kumar Thapa, the Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) of Rajouri, and condemned the attack on a Sikh gurdwara. “A respected Maulana also lost his life, and many Indian citizens have been martyred. We extend our heartfelt condolences to all their families,” Owaisi added.

The AIMIM leader’s statement comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, with both sides engaging in military and diplomatic face-offs. Owaisi’s comments reflect a strong internal voice condemning external aggression while reaffirming the unity and resilience of Indian citizens.