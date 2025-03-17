Owaisi joins AIMPLB protest against Waqf Bill: 'Law will snatch away graveyards, Dargahs from Muslims' Waqf Bill: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board is protesting at Jantar Mantar against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024. A heavy police force has been deployed here.

Waqf Bill: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi joined the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's (AIMPLB) protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi today (March 17).

AIMPLB is staging a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the Waqf Amendment Bill, demanding its withdrawal. Meanwhile, leaders of the ruling NDA have asserted that the country will be governed in accordance with the law. It is expected that the government may introduce the Waqf Bill in the second phase of the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

'Bill will snatch graveyards, khanqahs and Dargahs from Muslims'

Speaking to reporters at protest site, the AIMIM chief said that the law will not save the Waqf property but there are provisions in it which will snatch away the graveyards, khanqahs and the Dargahs from the Muslims. "Our job is to protest because it is unconstitutional. This bill is not for saving Waqf property, not for removing encroachers but for ending Waqf property, for snatching away graveyards, Khanqah, Dargah from Muslims. Their intentions are bad and they want to increase distances in the country," he said.

Owais also emphasised that if Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister Chirag Paswan and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will support the act then the people will remember them. "We are saying that we will protest, if Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan, Nitish Kumar support it then the public will remember them for life", he said to the reporters on Monday.

Waqf Bill

Notably, Owaisi was also a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee set up to amend the Waqf Amendment Act led by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal.

The panel's 655-page report was submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 30. The joint committee of Parliament had adopted the report that contained changes suggested by members from the ruling BJP by a majority vote of 15-11. The move prompted the opposition to dub the exercise an attempt to destroy Waqf boards.

The bill was referred to the joint committee of Parliament on August 8 last year, following its introduction in the Lok Sabha by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act, of 1995, to address issues and challenges in regulating and managing waqf properties.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: RG Kar rape-murder case: Supreme Court disposes of victim's parents' plea for fresh CBI probe

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh: Major accident averted as freight train collides with girder in Anakapalle | VIDEO