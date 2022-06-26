Owaisi calls Samajwadi Party 'useless' after Akhilesh loses Rampur, Azamgarh in UP bypolls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday termed Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party 'useless' after the party had lost two key seats to BJP in the Uttar Pradesh by-polls. He said that the result clearly shows that the Samajwadi Party (SP) has neither the ability nor the capability to defeat the BJP.

“The results of Rampur and Azamgarh elections clearly show that the Samajwadi Party (SP) has neither the ability nor the capability to defeat the BJP. Muslims should now instead of wasting their valuable votes on such useless parties, should create their own independent political identity and decide their fate themselves,” the Hyderabad MP tweeted in Hindi.

The by-polls in Uttar Pradesh were necessitated by the resignations of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur seats, respectively.

Rampur and Azamgarh are the constituencies of SP's two tallest leaders -- Akhilesh Yadav and Mohd Azam Khan.

Azamgarh was earlier held by SP president Akhilesh Yadav and he resigned after winning the assembly polls in March.

However, he did not campaign in Azamgarh and this raised several questions in political circles even though Akhilesh Yadav's cousin Dharmendra Yadav was the SP candidate.

Yogi Adityanath's reaction

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday people have sent a message that they are not ready to accept dynastic and casteist parties, those who incite communal tensions and criminals.

The chief minister said the BJP's "double engine government" -- dispensations of the same party at the Centre and in the state -- has secured "double victory" in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

