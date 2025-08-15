'Our soldiers punished enemies beyond their imagination': PM Modi hails Operation Sindoor in I-Day speech

Under Operation Sindoor, carried out jointly by the three defence forces along the border, India targeted terrorist and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from May 7 to 10. The strikes were conducted in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists.

Wearing a saffron turban, a Nehru jacket, and a white safa scarf with saffron and green borders, Prime Minister Modi spoke emphatically about the April 22 killings in Pahalgam, where, he noted, fathers were massacred in front of their children. He said the armed forces had been given a free hand to choose their targets, adding, “They gave a befitting reply to terrorists and destroyed terror launch pads in Pakistan.”

India won't tolerate nuclear blackmail: PM Modi

In another loud and clear message to Pakistan, PM Modi again reiterated from the Red Fort that India wil not tolerate any nuclear blackmail.

"Nuclear blackmail has been continuing for a long time, but it will no longer be tolerated. If our enemies persist in such attempts, our armed forces will respond," he said. "Our forces will do so on their own terms, at a time of their choosing, and by achieving the objectives they set. We are ready to give a befitting reply," PM Modi added.

On India's space leap

In a major announcement, PM Modi boasted of India's space mission and also appreciated astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently came back to earth from the International Space Station.

"We are working towards being self-reliant in the space sector. We are making efforts to build our own space station. Around 300 startups are working only in the space sector now," PM Modi said in his address from the Red Fort.