Over 600 young recruits of JAKLI graduate as soldiers of Indian Army

More than 600 young recruits of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Friday graduated as soldiers of Indian Army at a passing out parade held. Recruit Course Serial number 124, on having completed one year of strenuous training was attested on 25 June at a glittering parade at the Bana Singh Parade Ground of JAK LI RC.

The attestation parade, depicting graduation of a Recruit and his transformation into a Young Soldier, was reviewed by Lt Gen DP Pandey, AVSM, VSM, General Officer Commanding 15 Corps.

The dauntless young soldiers of the Regiment hailing from all regions and religions of the UT of J&K, marching in precise unison with a singular aim of devoting their lives in service of their nation, singing their Regimental Song ‘Balidanam Veer Lakshanam’, inspired one and all as their voice echoed in the Kashmir Valley. Their salute to the Tri-Colour with National Anthem playing inspired patriotic fervour amongst all present during the parade.



The Chinar Corps Cdr congratulated the Young Soldiers for their immaculate Parade and impressed upon selfless service towards the Nation. He praised their contribution towards encouraging more and more youth from J&K to come forward to join the Security Forces and also highlighted the vital role played by their parents in motivating their wards to join this noble profession.



The young soldiers who excelled themselves in varied facets of training were also felicitated by the Reviewing Officer. Recruit Sahil Kumar was awarded the Sher-e-Kashmir Sword of Honour & Triveni Singh Medal for being adjudged ‘Over all Best Recruit’ and Recruit Irshad Ahmad Dar was awarded the Chewang Rinchen Medal for being ‘Best in Firing’.

