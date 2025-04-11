Over 6,700 Indian Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan to celebrate Baisakhi, highest number in 50 years A leader of the Gurdwara Management Committee, Daljeet Singh Sarna thanked the Pakistani government for issuing visas to such a large number of pilgrims for the first time, saying it has won the hearts of the Sikh community.

In a celebration of culture and folklore, over 6,700 Sikh pilgrims arrived in Pakistan from India through the Wagah border on Thursday to participate in Baisakhi Mela festivities and commemorate the Khalsa sect. This is the first time in 50 years that the Pakistani government has issued 6,751 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims.

The Pakistan Government granted 3,751 additional visas at the special request of Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). Usually, up to 3,000 Sikh pilgrims are permitted to visit Pakistan for any religious festivals under the Pakistan-India Religious Protocol Agreement 1974.

326th founding anniversary of Khalsa

The Baisakhi festival marks the Sikh new year and commemorates the formation of Khalsa panth (saint-warriors)under Guru Gobind Singh 1699. The main ceremony will be held on April 14 at Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib.

The Sikh pilgrims were greeted by Pakistan's Minister of State for Interfaith Harmony Khel Das Kohistani, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee President and Punjab Minorities Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Secretary ETPB Farid Iqbal and Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar at the Wagah Border check post.

Sikh leaders thank Pakistan government

A leader of the Gurdwara Management Committee, Daljeet Singh Sarna, talking to reporters at Wagah Border, thanked the Pakistani government for issuing visas to such a large number of pilgrims for the first time, saying it has won the hearts of the Sikh community.

Among the ones who arrived were people from Amritsar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and 11 other Indian states who reached pakistan to participate in the fervour of Baisakhi. “Pakistan is a peace-loving country, and Sikhs from all over the world wish to visit it because of the immense respect and honour they receive here,” said Veinder Singh Khalsa, Jatha leader of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

(With inputs from PTI)