Over 500 Agniveers inducted into Army after passing out parade at Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir | Video A passing out parade of 520 Agniveer soldiers was held in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. After rigorous training, these soldiers have pledged to serve the country by joining the army.

Srinagar:

The passing out parade of Agniveer soldiers was held on Thursday at the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAK LI) Regiment Centre in Srinagar and the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre in Leh. A total of 520 Agniveer soldiers took oath to serve in the Indian Army after completing seven months of rigorous training.

The ceremonies were conducted in line with the proud traditions of the Indian Army and witnessed the participation of military and civilian dignitaries, along with the families of the soldiers. The parades, held in Budgam and Leh, were marked by high enthusiasm and an inspiring display of patriotism and discipline by the newly inducted Agniveers.

Passing out parade marks entry of 194 Agniveers into Ladakh Scouts regiment

The passing out parade of 194 Agniveer soldiers was held at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, with Major General Gurpal Singh serving as the reviewing officer. The young Agniveers, hailing from various regions of Ladakh, delivered an impressive parade performance.

In his address, Major General Singh congratulated the soldiers on their disciplined display and urged them to remain steadfast in their commitment to serving the nation. He also lauded the bravery and significant contributions of the Ladakh Scouts in the Indian Army.

During the ceremony, medals were awarded to soldiers who excelled during training. Additionally, the prestigious Gaurav Medal was presented to parents whose children joined the regiment as Agniveers and who themselves have either served or are currently serving in the armed forces, in recognition of their legacy of service.

326 Agniveers pass out from JAK LI Regiment centre in Srinagar

The passing out parade of 326 Agniveer soldiers from the fifth batch was held at the JKLI Regiment Centre in Budgam, situated in central Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir. These Agniveers were carefully selected from various districts across Jammu and Kashmir, with a special focus on regions affected by terrorism.

After undergoing seven months of intense and specialised training, the soldiers took a solemn oath to dedicate their lives to the defense of the nation. Their training included rigorous drills in weapon handling, martial arts, and hand-to-hand combat, specifically tailored for anti-terrorism operations in challenging terrains.

This prestigious training centre has played a pivotal role in national security over the past three decades, having trained over 16,000 soldiers, many of whom are currently deployed across the country in critical defense roles.

The spirit of the Agniveers during the passing out parade was worth seeing.

The presence of the family members of the soldiers in both ceremonies made this occasion more special. For many families, watching their sons, husbands, or brothers don the uniform and march with discipline and pride was a moment of immense joy and fulfillment. The pride and happiness on the faces of the family members clearly visible, as their loved ones took a major step toward serving and protecting the nation.

The Army encouraged the newly inducted Agniveers to successfully complete their rigorous training, acknowledging the determination and resilience they demonstrated throughout the process. The spirit of patriotism, duty, and loyalty was vividly reflected on the faces of these young soldiers during the parades. With their training now complete, these Agniveers stand fully prepared to defend the country against any threat, wherever duty may call them.

