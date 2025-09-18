Over 35 children fall sick after eating chowmein in Jharkhand's Latehar, admitted to hospital The incident was reported at Temki village under Sadar police station limits on Wednesday evening during a fair organised on the occasion of a village festival, officials said.

Ranchi:

At least 35 children on Thursday fell sick due to suspected food poisoning after eating chowmein from a stall in Jharkhand's Latehar district. The children in the age group of two to 15 years were admitted to Sadar hospital.

Incident was reported at Temki village

The incident was reported at Temki village under Sadar police station limits on Wednesday evening during a fair organised on the occasion of a village festival, they said.

Giving details, hospital child specialist Dr Jaiprakash stated that the children were admitted with complaints of vomiting, abdominal pain and dehydration.

"They were brought to the hospital by ambulance between 9.30 pm and 10 pm. It was a case of food poisoning. The condition of children are stable now," he told PTI. Jaiswal said they would be discharged from the hospital soon, and the process has been initiated.

10 students fall sick due to food poisoning in Karnataka

In another development in Karnataka’s Mandya, 10 students of a residential school were hospitalised after they complained of stomach pain and other symptoms. They developed health issued due to a suspected case of food poisoning. The incident was reported in KM Doddi, Maddur taluk of this district.

At least 10 students were hospitalised after they complained of vomiting and stomach pain after consuming food served at the residential school on Friday morning, they said. All the students reeived treatment at the hospital.

Prior to that, three members of a family died and two others were admitted to a hospital for treatment following suspected food poisoning in Raichur district as well.