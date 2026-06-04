Over 3.4 lakh girl students to benefit as Punjab govt launches menstrual health education initiative

Chandigarh:

In a historic step to promote girls' education, the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has rolled out one of India's largest school-based menstrual health education initiatives for adolescent girls in government schools across the state. The scheme will directly benefit over 3.4 lakh girl students from Classes VI to X in over 3,600 government schools.

The state government had announced the phased statewide expansion of the "Menstrual Hygiene Curriculum" across government high and senior secondary schools in all 23 districts of Punjab on Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28.

The initiative highlights the state government's growing focus on building a modern, inclusive public education system that empowers girls with awareness, confidence, dignity, and access to accurate health information. This is also an attempt by the Punjab government to address an issue that has traditionally remained surrounded by silence, hesitation, myths, and social stigma.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at ensuring that menstruation never becomes a barrier to girls' education, confidence, participation, or well-being in school life. The programme aligns with the Supreme Court's observations recognising that menstrual health and hygiene are directly linked to dignity, education, and equality for adolescent girls.

Special sessions in Punjabi for students

The Mann government has launched the programme in collaboration with WASH United, an international non-profit organisation (NGO) working globally on menstrual health education and awareness. Under the initiative, specially designed classroom sessions will be conducted through a structured curriculum called Menstrual Hygiene Curriculum, which has been developed in Punjabi to ensure students can connect with the content in a relatable and comfortable manner.

The sessions are conducted through interactive storytelling centred around the guide’s main character, Ruby, a 10-year-old girl, along with guided classroom discussions and participatory activities to make learning engaging, relatable, and safe for students. It focuses on helping students understand menstruation and bodily changes, strengthening hygiene and self-care practices, building confidence and self-esteem, and creating supportive school and peer environments.

For this programme, which follows a structured three-session intervention model, around 7,200 teachers have already been trained by the Punjab government to facilitate it.

The Punjab government also carried out extensive teacher preparation before launching the programme statewide. Around 100 State Resource Persons were first trained as Master Trainers, following which cascade training sessions were organised across districts to prepare teachers from thousands of government schools. Officials stated that this large-scale teacher training exercise would help create safe classroom environments where girls can ask questions openly and access correct information without embarrassment or fear.

Punjab govt's earlier pilot programme

The expansion of this initiative is based on the results from an earlier pilot programme conducted in over 100 government schools across all 23 districts involving over 45,000 students. According to findings, 97 per cent of teachers involved in the pilot said they felt confident delivering period education through the new curriculum, while 94 per cent recommended that the programme should be expanded across Punjab. Around 88 per cent of teachers found the curriculum easier and more effective than previous approaches, while 80 per cent observed active participation by students during classroom sessions.

Teachers associated with the pilot programme said the curriculum helped girls discuss menstruation openly without hesitation and encouraged them to overcome long-standing social stigma around periods.

"The Menstrual Hygiene Curriculum effectively breaks menstrual taboos by creating safe spaces for girls to ask questions and share experiences. The interactive approach using stories, games, and visuals makes learning relatable and reduces stigma. It definitely is a transformative tool for dignity and inclusion," Jaspreet Kaur, a teacher from Faridkot, said.

Monika Sood, another teacher from Amritsar, said girls participated enthusiastically in the sessions and openly shared personal experiences regarding how menstruation is often treated inside homes and communities. She noted that lack of awareness about menstrual hygiene can create several health-related challenges for adolescent girls and that proper guidance can help them understand their bodies with confidence and dignity.

Silvi, a teacher from Moga, said that girls and even teachers who were earlier hesitant to speak about periods were eventually able to discuss the topic openly and confidently during the sessions.

Students share positive feedbacks

Students who participated in the programme shared positive feedback about the sessions. Komal Preet Kaur, a Class IX student from Sangrur, said the sessions increased her confidence and helped her understand that periods are a normal biological process and not a disease.

Another student, Dimple Rani from Moga, said she found the sessions highly engaging and even discussed the entire learning experience with her mother at home.

Tanisha, a Class X student, said girls were able to speak freely during the sessions without shame because the curriculum made them feel comfortable and represented.

Officials stated that through this initiative, Punjab is not only strengthening menstrual health awareness but also building a more compassionate, progressive, and supportive education system for adolescent girls. By institutionalising menstrual health education within government schools, the Punjab government is taking another major step towards improving student wellbeing, strengthening girls’ participation in education, and creating a more informed and empowered generation of young women across Punjab.

The initiative is also being seen as part of the broader education transformation being carried out under CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, where the Punjab government has focused on improving school infrastructure, teacher training, student wellbeing, and modern learning practices across government schools.