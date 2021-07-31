Saturday, July 31, 2021
     
Over 3.14 crore balance COVID-19 doses available with states, private hospitals: Centre

Over 48.78 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and further 68,57,590 doses are in the pipeline.

New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2021 12:37 IST
covid vaccine doses with states, UTs
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: Passengers wait in a queue for their Covid-19 test, at a platform of Dadar railway station

More than 3.14 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Over 48.78 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and further 68,57,590 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 45,82,60,052 doses, the ministry said.

More than 3.14 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

