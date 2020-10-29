Image Source : FILE Over 3,000 electric vehicles get registered in Delhi

Over 3,000 electric vehicles have been registered in the national capital since the launch of the Delhi government's new electric vehicle policy. The move is aimed at controlling pollution, and that is bearing results now.

With this, Delhi has become the first state in the country where 3,000 electric vehicles were purchased by people within just a few weeks of the policy launch. Delhi will be the first state where electric vehicles are now being replaced by petrol and diesel vehicles at a rapid pace.

This will help reduce pollution in Delhi to a great extent as it seeks to replace diesel-petrol vehicles with electric vehicles on the roads of Delhi.

Under the new policy, subsidies have also been made more accessible so that those purchasing new vehicles can get timely financial benefits. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government also provided relief in terms of road tax and registration fees. Meanwhile, new charging stations are being set up every 3 kilometers in the city to encourage e-vehicles.

An electric vehicle costs less than 40 per cent as comapared to a petrol-diesel car. Companies will also benefit from the new technology when they produce these vehicles on a large scale.

