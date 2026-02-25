Over 200 passengers stuck on Singapore-bound IndiGo flight for 4 hours at Chennai airport | Video

Chennai:

Over 200 passengers aboard an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Singapore faced a harrowing ordeal after being made to sit inside the aircraft for over four hours due to an unexplained delay, triggering anger and protests onboard. According to sources quoted by news agency PTI, the incident occurred on February 24 at Chennai International Airport.

IndiGo flight 6E 1025, scheduled to depart at 7:20 am, finally took off at around 11:39 am, nearly four hours and 19 minutes late. According to sources, the flight left Chennai at around 1 pm.

Videos that surfaced on social media on Wednesday showed visibly agitated passengers confronting the cabin crew as the delay dragged on. Several travellers questioned airline staff, while others recorded videos highlighting the prolonged wait. Passengers claimed they were not deboarded and were forced to remain seated inside the aircraft throughout the delay.

IndiGo passengers face hardship | Video

In one video clip, a passenger is heard complaining about poor ventilation. "We were unable to breathe as the air conditioning was switched on and off repeatedly. Instead of resolving the issue, you have brought a policeman," the passenger said.

Another traveller was heard asking, "How long can we keep waiting? We cannot sit like this indefinitely."

"We were kept inside the aircraft for over five hours. There was no clear explanation and no transparent communication. The cabin air-conditioning repeatedly switched on and off. Infants, children, elderly passengers, and working professionals were onboard. Passengers who requested to deboard due to discomfort were not permitted to do so for a considerable period," said another in a post on Instagram.

Aviation Tamil Nadu, a social media handle, shared the video, which runs for about 1 minute on its account, and claimed that over 200 passengers were stuck for more than 4 hours without proper ventilation and food inside the flight.

Another passenger, Mageshwaran Elumalai, wrote in his social media account, "IndiGo flight from Chennai to Singapore is being delayed since 7 am (on February 24). No one in the plane knows the reason for this delay!! Give some update for god sake."

Why was the flight delayed?

Meanwhile, an IndiGo spokesperson said the flight, which was supposed to depart from Chennai, had returned to the bay due to a "minor technical snag".

"While necessary checks and maintenance were being carried out on the aircraft, the cockpit crew exceeded their flight duty time limitations, necessitating the change of crew and further delaying the flight," the spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and did our best to minimise it by offering refreshments and sharing timely updates," the spokesperson added.

Also Read: 'No air conditioning at 15,000 feet': Finance commentator Jayant Mundhra calls out IndiGo, airline responds

Also Read: Bomb threat written with lipstick forces Dibrugarh-Kolkata IndiGo flight to make emergency landing