Over 200 former Lok Sabha MPs get eviction notices to vacate official bungalows in Delhi: Report

New Delhi: Eviction notices have been issued to over 200 former Lok Sabha MPs who have yet to vacate their official bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi, sources in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said. The sources further said that the process of sending notices to more former MPs is currently underway.

"So far, more than 200 former MPs have been issued eviction notices for overstaying. They have been asked to vacate their official bungalows at the earliest. The process to send notices to more former MPs is underway," the sources told news agency PTI.

'They will be forcefully evicted if they don't vacate'

The sources said that if they do not vacate their official accommodation at the earliest, teams of officials will soon be dispatched for "forceful eviction."

The notices have been issued under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act. As per the rules, former MPs must vacate their official bungalows within a month of the dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

While the Lok Sabha Secretariat provides accommodation for MPs, the Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry is responsible for allotting bungalows to Union ministers in Lutyens' Delhi.



Eviction proceedings are launched if former ministers and former MPs fail to vacate their official bungalows within the stipulated time period.

No eviction notice to former union minister

Meanwhile, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been allotted the bungalow at 83 Lodhi Estate, which was previously occupied by a former central information commissioner, according to a source.

The source also mentioned that no eviction notice has been issued to any former Union minister for overstaying yet. So far, more than four former Union ministers, including Smriti Irani, have vacated their official bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi.

Irani vacated her official bungalow at 28 Tughlak Crescent earlier this month, weeks after being defeated by Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma in the Amethi parliamentary seat by a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes.

