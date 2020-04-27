Image Source : AP Over 140 Saudi nationals set to fly out from Kozhikode

A special aircraft of Saudia Airline will on Monday afternoon fly out Saudi nationals, who have been stuck in Kerala and have been unable to return due to COVID-19 lockdown. About 90 of them are staying put at a premier hotel here, while the rest of them are convalescing after an ayurveda treatment at a hospital in Malappuram district.

"The flight is scheduled to leave Kozhikode airport around 3 p.m. and these people will arrive at the airport by noon. All the protocols for boarding the aircraft will be carried out and they have with them all the necessary papers," said an official who is involved with the operations.

This is the fifth international flight that will repatriate tourists from the state since the international airports were closed on March 23 to contain the spread of Covid-19 disease.

