Image Source : PTI Over 13.82 crore COVID vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

The total number of vaccinations against COVID-19 has crossed 13.82 crore in the country with more than 27 lakh doses administered till 8 pm on Friday, the health ministry said. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stood at 13,82,56,975, according to a provisional report compiled at 8 pm.

The beneficiaries include 92,66,739 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose of the vaccine, 59,49,992 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,18,46,611 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 61,91,119 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 4,66,18,975 and 21,23,029 people in the 45-60 age group have been administered the first and the second dose respectively, while 4,91,15,588 and 71,44,922 people above 60 years of age have taken the first and the second dose respectively.

A total of 27,78,555 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Friday, the 98th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

Of the beneficiaries, 17,74,450 were vaccinated for the first dose and 10,04,105 for the second dose, the ministry said, adding that the final report for the day would be compiled by late night.

The vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with the HCWs getting inoculated first. The vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those above 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbidities.

The vaccination for all people aged above 45 years was started in the country from April 1.

The government on Monday decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing all the eligible citizens above 18 years of age to be vaccinated from May 1.

