Over 10,700 farmers died by suicide in 2023; 38% of total cases reported from Maharashtra: NCRB

New Delhi:

As many as 10,700 farmers died by suicide in 2023, with 38.5 per cent of the cases reported from Maharashtra alone. After Maharashtra, the highest number of suicides in the farming sector were reported in Karnataka, accounting for 22.5 per cent of the cases. These figures were ascertained from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report released on Tuesday.

In 2023, 66.2 per cent of all suicide victims — that is, 1,13,416 out of 1,71,418 people — had an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh.

A total of 10,786 people connected to the farming sector took their own lives during the year. This group included 4,690 farmers or cultivators and 6,096 agricultural labourers, making up 6.3 per cent of all suicide cases reported across the country.

Among the 4,690 farmers or cultivators who died by suicide, 4,553 were men and 137 were women. Out of the 6,096 agricultural labourers who took their lives, 5,433 were male and 663 were female.

A large proportion of suicide cases among individuals in the farming sector were reported in Maharashtra (38.5%), followed by Karnataka (22.5%), Andhra Pradesh (8.6%), Madhya Pradesh (7.2%) and Tamil Nadu (5.9%).

No farmers’ suicide incidents in several states

On the other hand, several states and union territories—such as West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Lakshadweep—did not report any suicides among farmers, cultivators or agricultural labourers.

What is NCRB and how does it work?

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) is an Indian government agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs, established in 1986. It is responsible for collecting, compiling, analysing and disseminating crime data reported across the country.

NCRB gathers data annually from all States, Union Territories and central law enforcement agencies through a standardised format via the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS). The data includes crimes under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special and Local Laws (SLL).

NCRB typically releases its annual “Crime in India” report in the following year, providing insights into crime trends, law enforcement and justice delivery