Over 1.50 crore COVID vaccine doses available with states: Centre

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. COVID: Over 1.50 cr vaccine doses available with states: Centre.

More than 1.50 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and over 47 lakh doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Over 30.54 crore vaccine doses have been provided by the Centre to states and UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 29,04,04,264 doses, the ministry said.

"More than 1.50 crore (1,50,28,186) balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

"Furthermore, more than 47,00,000 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next 3 days," the ministry said.

The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.

