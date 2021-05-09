Over 1.28 lakh people vaccinated in Delhi on May 8: AAP MLA Atishi.

Sunday, May 09, 2021
     
She said Delhi currently has 4.65 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines available for those above 45, and healthcare and frontline workers, while 2.74 lakh doses are available for the 18-44 age category.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: May 09, 2021 18:23 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Delhi vaccinated over 1.28 lakh people against coronavirus on Saturday, AAP MLA Atishi said on Sunday.

She said Delhi currently has 4.65 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines available for those above 45, and healthcare and frontline workers, while 2.74 lakh doses are available for the 18-44 age category.

She said Delhi has so far received 5.5 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines for the 18-44 category, and over 43 lakh doses for 45-plus, and healthcare and frontline workers.

As many as 1,28,441 people were vaccinated in the city on May 8, she said, adding over 38 lakh doses have been administered in the national capital so far.

