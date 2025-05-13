Outstanding matter remains vacating PoK: India sets record straight on Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan Any issue pertaining to the Union territory of the Jammu and Kashmir has to be addressed by India and Pakistan bilaterally; that policy has not changed. The outstanding matter is the vacating of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

New Delhi:

India on Tuesday reiterated its unchanged stance on Jammu and Kashmir, emphasising that the matter is strictly bilateral and must be resolved only between India and Pakistan.

During a press briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have a long-standing national position that any issues related to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir must be resolved bilaterally between India and Pakistan. That policy remains unchanged.”

He added that the only pending issue concerning Pakistan is the return of territory under its illegal occupation. “The outstanding matter is the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan,” Jaiswal stated.

Reaffirming India’s consistent approach, he concluded, “There is no change in our policy. Jammu and Kashmir is a bilateral issue to be resolved solely between India and Pakistan.”

Addressing speculation about nuclear war following remarks by Donald Trump, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that India’s recent military action remained entirely within the conventional domain.

“There were reports suggesting that Pakistan’s National Command Authority would meet on May 10, but those were later denied by Pakistan. Even their foreign minister publicly dismissed any nuclear angle,” Jaiswal said.

He emphasised India’s clear position against nuclear blackmail, stating, “India will not succumb to nuclear threats or allow cross-border terrorism under its cover.”

Jaiswal also mentioned that India had cautioned several countries against entertaining such scenarios, warning that it could ultimately harm their own regional stability.

On the Indus Waters Treaty, he said India would keep it in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irreversibly ends its support for cross-border terrorism.

He further stated that Pakistan had promoted terrorism on an industrial scale, and the terror infrastructure destroyed by India under Operation Sindoor had been responsible for the deaths of not only Indian citizens but also innocents across the world.

