'Our operations are only on hold, future dependent on Pak's behaviour': PM Modi in his address to nation Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for the first time after Operation Sindoor. He highlighted that India has kept its operations against Pakistan on hold and any future will be dependent on Pakistan's actions.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the nation amidst the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions and following the recent understandings between the two neighbours. In his first public address since Operation Sindoor, Modi hailed the efforts of the Indian Armed Forces in carrying out the operation, which targeted nine terror camps and killed over 100 terrorists.

Modi dedicated Operation Sindoor to every woman in the country, following the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam, that killed the husbands of several women. Modi also stated that Operation Sindoor is only on hold and that future actions will be dependent on Pakistan's behaviours. "We have only kept in abeyance our operations against Pakistan, future will depend on their behaviour," Modi said in his address to the nation. Modi said that Operation Sindoor is not just a name, but the feelings of millions of Indians.

"Operation Sindoor is not just a name. It is a reflection of the feelings of millions of people in the country. Operation Sindoor is an unbroken pledge of justice. Late night of 6 May and morning of 7 May, the whole world has seen this pledge turning into results," Modi said on the Operation.

'Operation Sindoor new policy of India': Modi said

The Prime Minister also said that Operation Sindoor is a new policy of India. "Operation Sindoor is now India's new policy against terrorism, a new line has been drawn," Modi said. "Enemy has now realised consequences of removing 'sindoor' from the forehead of our women; Operation Sindoor was not just a name. Aatankiyo ne hamari behano ka Sindoor ujada tha isliye Bharat ne aatank ke headquarters ujaad diye' (Terrorists desecrated the sindoor of our sisters, so India destroyed the headquarters of terror)," Modi added.

'We annihilated terror headquarters': PM Modi

Modi also stated that India destroyed the terror headquarters after the terrorists made a barbaric act of removing Sindoor of the countrywomen. "The terrorists removed the 'sindoor' of our sisters. That's why India annihilated the terror headquarters. More than 100 dreaded terrorists were slaughtered in an Indian attack. Terrorists who were openly conspiring against India were openly roaming Pakistan, but India slaughtered them in just one go. India's actions were a huge setback for Pakistan," said Modi.

India and Pakistan agreed to a mutual understanding to stop all firing and military action on May 10, bringing a halt to the days-long action from across the borders.