'Our aspirations are even greater': PM Modi unveils expanded India-Slovakia partnership

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India and Slovakia have decided to elevate their ties to a “Comprehensive Partnership” during the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister since the country's independence. After holding delegation-level talks with Slovakian PM Robert Fico in Bratislava Castle, the two engaged in bilateral conversations.

PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome in Bratislava, followed by being accorded a Guard of Honour upon his arrival. They even visited an art exhibition together.

The Indian delegation participating in the talks included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George and Additional Secretary in the MEA Puja Kapur.

Indian-Slovakian joint press meeting

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico and PM Modi also held a joint press meeting, where both the leaders expressed appreciation. PM Modi called Fico an "experienced leader and a true friend of India.”

"His friendship and unwavering commitment have played a special role in taking India-Slovakia relations to new heights,” he said. He further upheld that the elevation in the two nations’ partnership will prove a testament to their shared "trust, common priorities, and vision for the future.”

PM Modi also commented on the cultural attachment between India and Slovakia, reflecting on the translation of Indian Upanishads into the Slovak language and the Indian diaspora living in the country. He affirmed that this connection creates a "strong foundation" between the countries.

“The translation of India's ancient Upanishads into the Slovak language is an excellent example of our cultural proximity. People of Indian origin living in Slovakia are making significant contributions to the country's economy and society,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi further took to X and wrote, “Held an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Fico. This is indeed a very special moment for the India-Slovakia friendship. Considering the strong potential of our ties, we have elevated our relations to a Comprehensive Partnership. Our talks covered cooperation in sectors like automobiles, railways, advanced manufacturing and green technology. The India-EU Free Trade Agreement will also add momentum to our partnership,” PM Modi posted.

What did the Slovak PM say?

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico lauded India’s rapid economic growth, digital transformation, and advances in artificial intelligence, saying the country has outpaced many advanced nations in key sectors. He said India must be included in the United Nations’ Security Council as a permanent member.

"Slovakia welcomes the fact that an agreement was reached between the EU and India when it comes to free trade. It's one of the most ambitious free trade agreements which have ever been signed, and Slovakia is a country which not only welcomes this agreement but will take all necessary and practical steps to ensure that this agreement is implemented as fast as possible," Fico said.

(Written by Avnie Saraf. Avnie Saraf is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)