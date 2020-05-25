Other states looking to hire migrant workers from UP will have to seek state govt nod: CM Yogi Adityanath

Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that other states wanting to employ migrant workers from the state will have to seek the approval of the state government first. The announcement by the Uttar Pradesh CM came during a video conferencing with journalists, in the backdrop of the state constituting a migrant’s commission to help the workers get employment within the state itself.

“If other states are looking for manpower from Uttar Pradesh, they are bound to provide them with insurance and social security,” said Adityanath, as he expressed concern over the treatment of migrant workers in other states in the past.

“Other states won’t be able to hire workers from Uttar Pradesh without our permission,” he sternly added.

The Chief Minister also expressed confidence in the immune power of the migrant labourers returning to the state, stating that they were only taking a week or so to get cured of an infection, in comparison to a normal person who was observed taking 14-20 days to get cured.

Speaking about the challenges his administration had faced during this crisis, the Chief Minister said, "When I talk of Uttar Pradesh, then it is natural to say that it is the state with the highest population. We have faced several challenges during the lockdown. At the beginning, migrant workers and labourers started coming to the state. We deployed 16,000 buses and within 24 hours, they were brought back to their home districts and arrangements were made to screen them."

Yogi Adityanath took a dig at the opposition leaders for the migrant crisis. "During the lockdown, if those who now raise slogans for the poor had honestly cared about workers, then migration could have been stopped. This did not happen. No facilities were given. At several places, electricity connections were cut, so people had to migrate." he said.

Over 24 lakh migrant labourers have returned to Uttar Pradesh since the gradual opening up of the lockdown and resumption of Shramik Special Trains, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi.

Out of over 1.38 lakh coronavirus cases in the country, at least 6,268 cases have been recorded from Uttar Pradesh, resulting in 161 deaths.

(with IANS inputs)

