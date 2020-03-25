Image Source : FILE Ordnance factory to make masks, protection equipment

As requirement for medical equipment in the fight against COVID-19 is likely to surge in the coming days, the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has started working upon producing personal protection equipment and face masks. The OFB has also set up quarantine facilities for 285 people. "Pilot order has been placed by HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL), a public sector undertaking under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," the Ministry of Defence stated.

Further, Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has set up quarantine facilities across the country for 285 people in handling Coronavirus cases, the Minister of Defence said on Wednesday.

"OFB has designated 285 beds for isolation wards in handling Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases," the ministry said.

Forty beds have been earmarked in hospitals at Vehicle Factory Jabalpur, thirty beds each at Metal and Steel Factory Ishapore, Gun and Shell Factory Cossipore, Ammunition Factory Khadki, Ordnance Factory Kanpur, Ordnance Factory Khamaria and Ordnance Factory Ambajhari.

There are 25 beds at Ordnance Factory Ambernath and twenty beds each at Heavy Vehicle Factory Avadi and Ordnance Factory Medak.

Setting up of isolation ward and a corresponding number of beds in OFB hospitals has been done by Chairman OFB as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare instructions in the Cabinet Secretary's meeting on Tuesday.