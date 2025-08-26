Orange alert in Punjab: Beas, Ravi rivers in spate, villages submerged; schools shut in several districts The Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and many seasonal rivulets are in spate because of heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Chandigarh:

As the monsoon fury grips has tightened its grip across northern Indian states, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange warning of intense spells of rainfall across Punjab and other states, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, for today (August 26).

Schools closed in several districts

Amid heavy rainfall across Punjab, several district administrations announced the closure of educational institutions as a precautionary measure. In Hoshiarpur, schools will remain shut on August 26 and 27, while the Pathankot administration declared a holiday in all schools and colleges on August 26 following a heavy rain forecast.

Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain ordered the closure of all government and private schools in the district on August 26 and 27 in view of heavy rainfall forecast.

The Fazilka administration ordered the closure of schools in 20 villages located near the Sutlej river from August 26 to August 28 due to rising water levels triggered by incessant rain. Similarly, in Amritsar, all schools in Ajnala and Rayya will remain closed on August 26 in view of the swelling Beas and Ravi rivers.

Beas, Ravi rivers in spate

Heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, coupled with the release of surplus water from the Pong and Bhakra dams, has left several rivers and rivulets in Punjab in spate, worsening the flood situation in multiple districts. The Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal streams, have inundated low-lying villages, compounding the woes of residents.

In Hoshiarpur's Tanda region, floodwaters from the Beas entered agricultural fields in Motla, Haler Janardhan, Sanial, Kolian, and Mehtabpur villages on Sunday evening after heavy rain in the Chakki Khad catchment of Pathankot caused the river to overflow its embankments. Several villages in Pathankot district near the India-Pakistan border, including Muhar Jamsher, Teja Ruhela, Chak Ruhela, Dona Nanka, Mahatam Nagar, and Ram Singh Bhaini, have also been hit due to a rise in the Ujh and Ravi rivers.

The Punjab government has already announced a special girdawari (loss assessment) to evaluate crop and property damage in affected areas. Meanwhile, district authorities have ordered ‘Thikri Pehra’ (community policing) in vulnerable villages to ensure safety in case of emergencies.

24x7 central control room set up in Jalandhar

A central flood control room has been set up at the Circuit House in Jalandhar to tackle any possible flood situation in Punjab and to ensure immediate relief in the affected areas. The control room will function round-the-clock. The main objective of this initiative is to further strengthen flood prevention and management. The state government has also issued an emergency helpline number - 0181-2240064.

The control room will primarily monitor three districts – Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Fazilka.

(With PTI inputs)

