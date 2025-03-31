Optional holiday declared in Andhra Pradesh on April 1 after Eid-ul-Fitr, check details This holiday comes as part of the state's efforts to accommodate the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

The Andhra Pradesh government in an official order declared April 1 as an optional holiday following the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31. In this regard, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand made the announcement through Government Order No 637 on Monday. Based on the report from the Chief Executive Officer of the State Waqf Board, the Chief Secretary has declared April 1st, Tuesday, as an optional holiday, as it falls the day after the Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan) festival.

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations have kicked off across the country with an outpouring of joy and togetherness as families and communities come together to mark the end of Ramadan.

With heartfelt embraces, the exchange of Eid greetings, and the sharing of sweets and traditional delicacies, the day unfolded with an infectious spirit of unity.

In cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata, people were seen donning new clothes and smiling as widely as their hearts.

The streets and homes were adorned with festive decorations, and the aroma of freshly prepared biryanis, kebabs, and sweet treats like sevai, kheer, and sheer khurma wafted through the air.

A child celebrating Eid spoke to ANI after offering his morning prayers and said, "We are celebrating Eid with parents and friends, and all are happy... Whatever people give us (in Eidi), we take it happily."

People gathered in mosques and prayer grounds to offer Namaz and celebrate the festival with family and friends.

Member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli said, "Eid-Al-Fitr is being celebrated throughout the country in a positive atmosphere. I extend my heartiest congratulations on the occasion of Eid. I appeal to all the 'Namazis' that we all must follow the advisory issued by the Islamic Centre of India regarding the celebrations... No one should offer Namaz on the roads."

In the rural areas, small gatherings and family feasts created an equally heartwarming atmosphere, where the essence of Eid was celebrated through acts of charity, the giving of Zakat, and the spirit of giving.

