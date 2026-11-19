Rahul Gandhi is currently on a visit to the United States, where he has repeatedly questioned India's electoral process and the functioning of the Election Commission. In his latest remarks at the University of Chicago, he made a significant claim, alleging that senior officials within the poll body were growing frustrated with the pressure and had started sharing internal information with the Opposition.

During a conversation with Robert Pape, a professor of political science at the University of Chicago, Raul Gandhi said that despite alleged irregularities and the losses suffered by the Opposition, it would not boycott elections. He argued that doing so would effectively destroy the democratic framework.

'We are getting information from within the Election Commission'

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Opposition was receiving information from within the Election Commission. He said senior officials in the poll body had begun expressing their inability to continue working under the existing circumstances and suggested that the entire system was on the verge of collapse.

"The Election Commission itself is now giving us information from inside. So it is only a question of time before that structure collapses. Senior people in the Election Commission are now saying, 'Look, we cannot do this anymore.' So it has been a long journey," he said.

Rahul Gandhi explains Opposition's strategy

The Congress leader said that he would not question the country's democracy without having what he described as 100 per cent proof. He said the Opposition's strategy was to bring alleged electoral irregularities before the public and keep the issue under discussion until people themselves realised that the system had been damaged.

The Leader of Opposition said Indian democracy was sacred to the Opposition and that it would not take any step that could undermine the democratic system.

"Our democracy in India is sacred to us. It is difficult for me even to say that there is a problem with Indian democracy unless I have 100 per cent, 200 per cent, 300 per cent proof. If we say that we will not participate in elections, Indian democracy will end at that very moment, and we do not want to destroy the structure of Indian democracy. So, our strategy is to bring whatever is happening into the open and keep the conversation going among people until the citizens of India realise that the entire system has been destroyed," he said.

It may be recalled that Gandhi had earlier alleged 'vote theft' during an event at Columbia University in New York. The BJP had strongly criticised his remarks.

'We do not want to break the electoral framework'

Rahul Gandhi further said the Opposition did not want to undermine the electoral framework, as a decision to boycott elections would lead people to view the entire electoral process as illegitimate.

"We do not want to break the electoral framework because if the Opposition announces that it will not contest elections, the entire electoral process will become illegitimate in the eyes of the Indian people. We do not want that, do we? So, despite the significant losses that we and the entire Opposition have suffered because of this, we are deliberately not taking such a step.

"And we are absolutely certain — I am telling you very clearly — that we are receiving information from within the Election Commission itself. Senior officials in the Commission are now saying that they cannot continue working like this. It has been a long journey, but at the very core of what it means to be Indian lies this inherent capacity of ours."

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