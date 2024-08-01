Opposition targets Centre as water leaks from new Parliament building: 'Paper leakage outside, water...'

Follow us on Image Source : X Water leaks from new Parliament building

Delhi Rains: The national capital has been witnessing incessant rains since last evening. On Thursday, the meteorological department forecast more rains are expected. While there are several reports of water logging, the Opposition has also shared pictures of water leakage from the new Parliament Building. On Wednesday large parts of the city were inundated, choking key stretches with unending traffic and leaving people stranded as roads resembled rivers.

The Salwan station in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area recorded 147.5 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on Wednesday till 7.15 am on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Najafgarh station recorded 113 mm rainfall and the Lodhi Road, Delhi University and Safdarjung observatories recorded 107. 5 mm, 104.5 mm, and 105.6 mm rainfall respectively, it said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a video of water leakage from the new Parliament Building and said, "The old parliament was better than this new parliament, where even the old MPs could come and meet. Why not go back to the old parliament, at least till the time the water dripping program is going on in the parliament built with billions of rupees. People are asking whether water dripping from every new roof constructed under the BJP government is a part of their well thought out design or…"

Congress' Manickam Tagore .B also tweeted a similar video and said, "Paper leakage outside, water leakage inside. The recent water leakage in the Parliament lobby used by the President highlights urgent weather resilience issues in the new building, just a year after completion. Moving Adjournment motion on this issue in Loksabha."

Manickam Tagore also gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to "form a specialized committee, comprising all party MPs, to inspect the Parliament building thoroughly following water leaks inside the Parliament lobby yesterday due to heavy rains."