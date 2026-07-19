Opposition stages symbolic walkout from all-party meet over Centre's invite to rebel TMC MPs

New Delhi:

High drama unfolded at the Centre's all-party meet convened ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, on Sunday, as the entire Opposition staged a symbolic walkout from the meeting to protest the invitation extended to rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs.

The opposition also protested against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's decisions allowing separate seating for the 20 rebel TMC lawmakers in the House, who have joined a little-known party, NCPI, and the merger of the rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Opposition MPs on walkout

Explaining the Opposition's stand, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari told reporters at the Parliament House complex that the parties collectively decided to boycott the meeting in protest. "Opposition decided to walk out of all-party meeting to protest the Speaker's decision on rebel MPs of TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT)," he said.

CPM leader John Brittas said the invitation to rebel TMC MPs to the all-party meet was a "miscarriage of justice".

TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, "Today, the entire opposition including Congress, the Samajwadi Party, DMK, JMM, Aam Aadmi Party, National Conference, Left parties, Shiv Sena UBT have all walked out of the all party meeting in protest because the so-called NCPI, which is an unrecognized party, the strength of the All India Trinamool Congress in the list provided by the table office is shown to be 28 members. These so-called rebel 20 MPs, their merger has not been approved by the Speaker. The 20 disqualification petitions are still pending. After the 91st amendment, there is no room for a separate bloc. So on what grounds did the Parliamentary Affairs Minister extend an invitation to these 20 rebel MPs, and how are they attending this meeting? We have registered our strong protest and walked out as a symbol of our protest. And we thank all our opposition parties."

The opposition members returned to the meeting venue after a brief period and participated in the proceedings.

Notably, the all-party meeting is held before every session of Parliament to discuss the government's legislative agenda and seek cooperation from political parties for the smooth conduct of proceedings.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

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