Opposition's VP candidate to be a non-political face, ISRO scientist, Mahatma Gandhi kin among contenders, sources said.
Opposition's VP candidate to be non-political face, ISRO scientist, Mahatma Gandhi kin among contenders
Opposition's VP candidate to be non-political face, ISRO scientist, Mahatma Gandhi kin among contenders
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Opposition's VP candidate won't be from any party; ISRO scientist, Mahatma Gandhi kin in running
-
Mumbai rains LIVE: IMD predicts 'very heavy to extremely heavy' rainfall; schools and offices shut
-
'Putin rarely to be trusted': Why world leaders are worried despite a Russia-Ukraine truce in making
-
3 Idiots’ beloved professor Achyut Potdar dies at 91; veteran actor starred in 125 films, 100 serial
Advertisement
Advertisement