Opposition parties to meet President over farm laws today evening

A group of five opposition parties comprising the Congress, NCP, CPI(M), CPI, and DMK will meet President Ram Nath Kovind to express their concerns over the three farm laws that at the heart of protests. The delegation will comprise Congress' Rahul Gandhi, NCP's Sharad Pawar, CPIM's Sharad Pawar, CPI's D Raja and a representative from the DMK. The five leaders will meet the President at 5 pm on behalf of the opposition parties.

Speaking about the plan, Pawar on Tuesday said that the different political parties (those opposing the farm bills) will sit, discuss and take a collective stand on the farm laws before meeting the President.

"Five-six people from different political parties are going to sit, discuss and take a collective stand...We have a 5 pm appointment with the President. We will present our collective stand before him," he said.

CPIM's Yechury said that they have spoken to all the opposition leaders and "decided our next course of action". "The delegation has been limited to five because of the pandemic although we are trying to see if more leaders are allowed," he said.

Opposition parties including the Congress have extended their support to the farmers agitation and demanded the repeal of the three laws.

The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain.

