No-Confidence Motion: Opposition's No-Confidence Motion against the Modi government has been defeated in the Lok Sabha by voice vote.

The Opposition has brought the No-Confidence Motion on the Manipur violence issue.

During his reply in the Lok Sabha on the no-trust motion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it (No-Confidence Motion) has always been lucky for the BJP-NDA government and it assures that in the next elections, they will win with a bigger margin.

