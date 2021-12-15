Opposition MPs submit privilege motion notice in Rajya Sabha against Ranjan Gogoi; ex-CJI reacts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Nov. 30.

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday, while reacting to the privilege motion moved against him in the Rajya Sabha by several Opposition MPs, said that the law will take its own course.

"Law will take its own course," the former CJI told ANI when asked about Rajya Sabha MPs submitting privilege motion against him on his remarks for attending the proceedings of the House.

Earlier on Monday, two TMC MPs submitted a notice to move privilege motion against former Chief Justice of India and Rajya Sabha member Ranjan Gogoi over his remarks about attending Parliament. The notice from TMC members Jawhar Sircar and Mausam Noor is yet to be admitted by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, according to a PTI report.

Besides them, several other MPs from various opposition parties have also submitted notices of privilege motion against Gogoi. This includes MPs from Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, Muslim League and CPI(M). They have filed the notice for privilege motion over Gogoi's remarks about attending Parliament.

In an interview to a news channel, Gogoi reportedly said in the wake of Covid curbs and lack of social distancing, he likes to attend Rajya Sabha when he feels like and when he thinks there are matters of importance on which he should speak. Gogoi also purportedly said he is a nominated member and not governed by any party whip.

Meanwhile, sources told PTI that MPs from the TMC are also expected to file a complaint against Ranjan Gogoi with the Ethics Committee.

Ranjan Gogoi served as the 46th Chief Justice of India for 13 months between 2018 and 2019. He was nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind on March 16, 2020.

