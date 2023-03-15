Opposition leaders take out protest march from Parliament to ED office over Adani issue

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Opposition leaders take out a protest march from Parliament to ED office over Adani issue

Adani row updates: Amid the ongoing second leg of the Parliament Budget Session, leaders of several Opposition parties, today (March 15), kicked off a protest march to the Enforcement Directorate's office and submit a complaint to the probe agency on the Adani issue. According to information, the protest march began from Parliament House wherein MPs from several opposition parties took part in it.

However, they have been stopped by the police at the Vijay Chowk near the Parliament House. The Delhi Police implemented increased security measures outside the ED's office in the wake of the march, officials said. A senior police officer said that adequate security arrangements have been made outside the ED office on Wednesday in view of the protest march.

Earlier today, several leaders also met in the office of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in the Parliament House complex to chalk out their strategies to corner the government on the issue.

Govt doesn't want JPC probe as it will expose them: Chowdhury

Speaking to media at the Parliament complex, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the BJP-led Union government doesn't want a JPC probe into the matter as it will expose their "real face."

"We demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for investigation of Adani issue. However, the BJP doesn't want a JPC as it will bring out the corruption & expose their real face. They wanted a JPC till they were in opposition, now they are scared," he added.

Opposition adamant on JPC probe

It should be noted here that the Opposition has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue and has been stalling proceedings of Parliament over their demand.

US short-seller Hindenburg Research had alleged that the Adani group was "engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud", and used offshore shell companies to inflate stock prices.

Opposition intensifies attack on govt over issue

Stepping up their attack on the government on the Adani issue, the Congress on Tuesday asked why it has taken the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) "more than eight years" to complete its investigation into the imports of power equipment by the Adani Group and whether the contents of its report will be made public.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also asked why the DRI did not appeal against the ruling of the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal that set aside a 2013 order imposing a fine on Adani companies for circular trading of diamonds and claiming export subsidies.

It is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court set up an expert committee on the issue arising from the Hindenburg Research report on Adani Group companies. The committee will consist of six members, headed by former apex court judge Justice AM Sapre.

(With inputs from PTI)

