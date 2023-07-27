Opposition's alliance 'INDIA' Mumbai meeting on August 25-26, seat-sharing likely on agenda: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Opposition leader from various party during their previous meeting in Bengaluru.

Lok Sabha 2024 elections: 'INDIA', the new alliance led by 26 Opposition parties will hold its next meeting in Mumbai on August 25-26, sources said on Thursday.

Opposition's bloc new name 'INDIA' was announced in the Bengaluru meeting which was held on July 17-18. The first meeting of the like-minded Opposition parties was held in Patna.

The third meeting of the bloc will be hosted jointly by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction, with support from the Congress, they said.

This is the first time that the opposition meeting will be held in a state where no member of the INDIA bloc is in power.

While the first meeting of opposition parties was hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in Patna, the second was held in Bengaluru and hosted by the Congress.

The Mumbai Summit -- as it is being called by INDIA bloc parties -- is significant as discussions regarding seat sharing are expected to be taken up.

