Opposition boycotts special discussion on Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Tharoor breaks ranks with praise Lok Sabha is scheduled to hold a special discussion to acknowledge and hail the achievements of Shubhanshu Shukla, who returned to India on Sunday following his successful visit to the International Space Station (ISS) during a mission.

New Delhi:

The Opposition MPs have decided to boycott the special discussion honoring Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, focusing instead on pressing demands for parliamentary debate on issues such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar.

"Since the Opposition are not participating in the special discussion, let me say how proud all Indians are of the recent mission of Commander Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS)," Tharoor said in a series of posts on X.

Shukla to meet PM Modi today

Indian astronaut Shukla is also slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence in New Delhi today. The meeting is likely to take place between 5 pm to 5:30 pm.

Earlier, PM Modi interacted with Shukla during the latter’s space mission on June 28. PM Modi stated that while it was a conversation between two individuals, it embodied the emotions and enthusiasm of 140 crore Indians.

He also enquired about Shubhanshu’s well-being and whether all was fine aboard the space station.