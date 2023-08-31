Talks of 'One Nation, One Election' only for distraction, says Rahul Gandhi at Oppn meet: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other Opposition leaders in Mumbai

The informal meeting of the Opposition bloc, I.N.D.I.A concluded in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Thursday. The third meeting of the Opposition alliance was attended by leaders of all 28 political parties to finalise their action plan for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several other top leaders attended the meeting. In addition, prominent Opposition leaders including Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah were also in attendance.

Rahul Gandhi on talk on 'One Nation, One Election'

After the meeting, Rahul Gandhi is said to have told some leaders that talk of 'One Nation, One Election' is being done just for distraction, sources said. Notably, the government on Thursday called to convene a special session of Parliament for five days between September 18 and 22. In the wake of this, speculations are rife that the government might introduce several important bills including one for 'One Nation, One Election' in the country.

It was decided in the meeting that a committee will be formed, which will work on the future strategy of I.N.D.I.A alliance, sources added. They further said that all parties have been asked to name their representatives in the committee. There were also discussions over forming sub-committees for the alliance including a social media committee, a Data analysis committee, and a Committee to chalk out agitation programmes.

Discussions held on Parliament's special session

The Opposition bloc also deliberated on the special session of the Parliament called by the government. The leaders discussed about their possible strategies, if Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are held together in the country, sources said, adding that it was also discussed to mark the related issues and conduct "joint rallies" across the country. There was consensus regarding joint rallies and further decisions on this are likely to be taken in tomorrow's (September 1) meeting.

Leaders raised issue of seat sharing

Meanwhile, senior Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Verma raised the issue of seat sharing, saying a decision on this should be taken as soon as possible considering Uttar Pradesh is a very important state, as per sources. In addition, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal also raised the same issue of seat sharing.

Agenda for tomorrow's meeting (September 1)

According to sources, Sharad Pawar's NCP is also likely to raise the issue of Election Commission (EC) in tomorrow's (September 1) meeting. They alleged that the EC is working at the behest of the central government. Meanwhile. Shiv Sena (UBT) is likely to raise the issue of the special session of Parliamnet which has been called during the festive season of 'Ganesh Chaturthi'. The alliance is also likely to unveil its logo in tomorrow's meeting and discuss on several points like name of the bloc's convenor and seat sharing for the Lok Sabha Polls, as per sources. Earlier in the day, several leaders of the alliance said they have come together to save the Constitution and democracy in the country. Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav said the need of the hour is to strengthen the unity and sovereignty of the country and to protect the Constitution and democracy.

Objective of I.N.D.I.A bloc

It should be noted here that I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress. The group of 28 parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by Prime Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The first meeting of the joint Opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting is being to be in Mumbai from August 31-September 1.

ALSO READ: I.N.D.I.A bloc meet LIVE Updates: Third informal meeting of Opposition alliance concludes in Mumbai

Latest India News